1/1
Phyllis Ann Money Mabe
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Ann Money Mabe, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at her residence. Born September 8, 1943 in Davidson County she was a daughter of the late Helen Shaw Lanning and Harvey Money. She was a graduate of Grimsley High School and worked in the Daycare for the Davidson County school system. She attended Trinity Baptist Church and was a member of the Conquerors Sunday School Class. She was loved by her children in daycare. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Miles Mabe, Jr. on October 22, 2005. She is survived by a brother, William Roger Lanning, III (Lynne) of Lexington, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 with service following at 3:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Darrell Cox. Burial will be in the Salisbury National Cemetery on Thursday, November 12 at 1:00 PM. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Mabe family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Service
03:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Burial
01:00 PM
Salisbury National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved