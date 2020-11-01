Phyllis Ann Money Mabe, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at her residence. Born September 8, 1943 in Davidson County she was a daughter of the late Helen Shaw Lanning and Harvey Money. She was a graduate of Grimsley High School and worked in the Daycare for the Davidson County school system. She attended Trinity Baptist Church and was a member of the Conquerors Sunday School Class. She was loved by her children in daycare. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Miles Mabe, Jr. on October 22, 2005. She is survived by a brother, William Roger Lanning, III (Lynne) of Lexington, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 with service following at 3:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Darrell Cox. Burial will be in the Salisbury National Cemetery on Thursday, November 12 at 1:00 PM. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Mabe family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com
.