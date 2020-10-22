Phyllis Ann Parker Stratton, 62, of Salisbury, NC passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born February 26, 1958 in Rowan County to the late Edward Lee Parker and Mary Lou Cooper Parker. Mrs. Stratton was a loving mother and grandmother, sister and aunt. She was always there for her loved ones. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lee Stratton and brother, Sanford Steelman. Surviving are her sons, Darryl Parker of Salisbury and Daniel Stratton of Salisbury; daughter, Cherry S. Mc Kinney of Randleman; brother, Jimmy Steeleman and wife Rena of Madison; sisters, Colleen McCubbins of Salisbury; Doris Houston of Salisbury and Tammy Scoggins of Salisbury; grandchildren: Payton Middleton, Ayden Middleton, Rylan McKinney, Aaron Parker, and Christian Parker; and great-grandchildren: Elijah Parker and Jaxson Parker. Service: A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Stratton family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.