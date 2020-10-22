1/1
Phyllis Ann Parker Stratton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Ann Parker Stratton, 62, of Salisbury, NC passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born February 26, 1958 in Rowan County to the late Edward Lee Parker and Mary Lou Cooper Parker. Mrs. Stratton was a loving mother and grandmother, sister and aunt. She was always there for her loved ones. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lee Stratton and brother, Sanford Steelman. Surviving are her sons, Darryl Parker of Salisbury and Daniel Stratton of Salisbury; daughter, Cherry S. Mc Kinney of Randleman; brother, Jimmy Steeleman and wife Rena of Madison; sisters, Colleen McCubbins of Salisbury; Doris Houston of Salisbury and Tammy Scoggins of Salisbury; grandchildren: Payton Middleton, Ayden Middleton, Rylan McKinney, Aaron Parker, and Christian Parker; and great-grandchildren: Elijah Parker and Jaxson Parker. Service: A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Stratton family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved