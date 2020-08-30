1/1
Phyllis Christy
Phyllis Marie Overcash Christy, 91, of Kannapolis, passed away August 27, 2020 at The Brian Center. Born November 30, 1928 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Marie Correll Overcash. Phyllis spent most of her working years at the former Cannon Mills working in the weave room. She loved sewing, especially making things for her family, flower gardening, and thrift store shopping. Phyllis is survived by her son, Earl Guy Hall, Jr. of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Brandon, Kalie, and Raina; two sisters, Elouise Lumsden and Carolyn Stewart and husband David; two special great nephews J'Daniel Howell and wife Amanda and J'Michael Howell; and a great-great nephew Nathaniel Howell. Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; two brothers, Harold and Harry Overcash; and a sister, Patricia Irvin. Service: A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis. Phyllis will lie in state Sunday, August 30 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
