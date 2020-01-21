Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Eddinger. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Liberty Baptist Church 171 Johnson Dairy Road Mooresville, , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Liberty Baptist Church Burial 11:00 AM Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Phyllis Hargett Eddinger, age 86, of Kannapolis, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Liberty Commons after a period of declining health. Her loving family surrounded her at the time of her death. Phyllis was born April 16, 1933 to the late Samuel Hargett, Sr. and Grace Ballard Hargett. Her husband of 64 years, Louis Carl Eddinger also preceded her in death along with her brother, Sam Hargett, Jr. and her sister, Evelyn Kay Hargett. Phyllis was a graduate of Cannon High School where she played basketball. After graduation, she spent her career as a teacher's assistant utilizing her many God given talents. Phyllis attended Liberty Baptist Church. In her younger years after losing her father at an early age, she was the caregiver for her older special needs sister while her mother worked to support their family. Phyllis was an exceptional mother and excelled in most anything she attempted. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed making her family's clothing. She was very “craftie” and a wonderful artisan who could do almost anything. During her teacher's assistant days, you could see her work represented in most all of the bulletin boards around the school and other art projects that were requested of her. She had a gift for calligraphy, had a wonderful card ministry, sending cards for birthdays and many other special occasions, and was very well known for her talent. Phyllis loved college basketball and was an avid Carolina Tarheel fan. But most of all, she loved her family and raised her children well. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Barry Eddinger (Teresa) and her daughter, Amy Burris (Doug). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Elizabeth Marlowe (Kip), Candice Euart (Jason), Alana Plott (Jim), Joshua Dale Eddinger (Tiffany) and Amanda Witherspoon (Noah), along with six great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: Visitation for Phyllis will be on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, NC. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., at the Church officiated by Rev. Eddie Graham. Burial for Phyllis will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury. Memorials: Kindly remember Phyllis with memorials in her honor to Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, NC 28115. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Liberty Commons for the wonderful care she received during her time there. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mrs. Phyllis Hargett Eddinger, age 86, of Kannapolis, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Liberty Commons after a period of declining health. Her loving family surrounded her at the time of her death. Phyllis was born April 16, 1933 to the late Samuel Hargett, Sr. and Grace Ballard Hargett. Her husband of 64 years, Louis Carl Eddinger also preceded her in death along with her brother, Sam Hargett, Jr. and her sister, Evelyn Kay Hargett. Phyllis was a graduate of Cannon High School where she played basketball. After graduation, she spent her career as a teacher's assistant utilizing her many God given talents. Phyllis attended Liberty Baptist Church. In her younger years after losing her father at an early age, she was the caregiver for her older special needs sister while her mother worked to support their family. Phyllis was an exceptional mother and excelled in most anything she attempted. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed making her family's clothing. She was very “craftie” and a wonderful artisan who could do almost anything. During her teacher's assistant days, you could see her work represented in most all of the bulletin boards around the school and other art projects that were requested of her. She had a gift for calligraphy, had a wonderful card ministry, sending cards for birthdays and many other special occasions, and was very well known for her talent. Phyllis loved college basketball and was an avid Carolina Tarheel fan. But most of all, she loved her family and raised her children well. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Barry Eddinger (Teresa) and her daughter, Amy Burris (Doug). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Elizabeth Marlowe (Kip), Candice Euart (Jason), Alana Plott (Jim), Joshua Dale Eddinger (Tiffany) and Amanda Witherspoon (Noah), along with six great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: Visitation for Phyllis will be on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, NC. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., at the Church officiated by Rev. Eddie Graham. Burial for Phyllis will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury. Memorials: Kindly remember Phyllis with memorials in her honor to Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, NC 28115. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Liberty Commons for the wonderful care she received during her time there. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Eddinger. Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close