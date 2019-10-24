Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Grubb. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Phyllis Ann Freeland Grubb, 86, of Salisbury and Spencer, passed peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Laurels of Salisbury. The daughter of James and Bertie Freeland, she was born November 9, 1932 in Cabarrus County. Phyllis married Jimmy Grubb in 1956 and was married for 50 years. Jimmy preceded Phyllis in death in 2002. She also was preceded in death by her parents, sister Gertrude Ward, brothers Dub Freeland, Melvin Freeland, and Ronnie Freeland, and her step-mother, Voida Belle (married to James Freeland). Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, and caregiver to others. She was committed to her children, grandchildren and other children around her. She was a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was quiet, clever, and attached to those close to her. Her family was her life and her legacy. She is survived by her three children, Mitch Grubb (wife Tammy), Dana Grubb (friend Jennifer Cannon) and Annie Grubb Meadows (husband Rick); her grandchildren, Dylan Grubb (wife Alisha), Cooper Grubb, Anderson Meadows and Chase Cannon; her brother Jerry Freeland (wife Carylon) and step-sister Pam Thorpe; Jimmy's brothers Don Grubb (wife Sue) and Larry Grubb; and multiple nieces and nephews. A private family service has been planned. Should you want to honor Phyllis, please make a contribution to Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 601 East Fifth Street Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28202-9974. You can also remember her by sharing a small act of kindness with someone. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Grubb family. Online condolences may be made at

