Phyllis H. Dixon, 63, passed away Friday morning, January 3, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, following a brief illness. Born in Rowan County on February 16, 1956, Phyllis was a daughter of the late Lila Pearl Honbarger. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Cheryl Scott and Wanda Joines. Phyllis was a pharmacy tech for Eckerd Drug for many years. An active lifelong member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, she had taught Sunday school, vacation bible school and helped in any way she could. A loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, Phyllis loved her family dearly and her Yorkie's, Chloe and Boo-Boo. Gone too soon, Mrs. Dixon will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family members include her husband of 45 years, Dennis E. Dixon; her daughters, Denise D. Motes (Jason) and Angela D. Goodman (Charles); nieces, nephews, and much loved great nieces and nephews, who she considered her grandbabies. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Monday, January 6 th at Whitley's Funeral Home. Services to remember and celebrate Phyllis' life will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in China Grove, conducted by Rev. Dr. Jody Seymour, Pastor. Phyllis will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 5, 2020