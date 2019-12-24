Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Ann Clawson Jones, 78, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center-Main in Charlotte, NC. She was born March 19, 1941 in Rowan County, NC to Marvin and Velva Hamilton Clawson. Mrs. Jones was a long time member of Faith Baptist Church in Faith. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Denson Wayne Jones. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Tina Jones Barringer and husband, David, of Gold Hill; son, Ricky Wayne Jones and girlfriend, Kim Hardiman, of Rockwell; grandchildren, Randy Lynn Jones and wife, Kathleen, Leslie JonesCorrell and husband, Wayne, Mitchell Wayne Barringer and wife, Adrienne, and Brandi Jones Mundy and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Kassidy Jones, Levi Jones, Rebekah Taylor, Samantha Trembley, Chloe Jones, Charlie Jones, Jeren Barringer, Emma Mundy, Hailey Mundy, Aavah Correll, and Athena Correll; sister, Faye Yount and husband Richard, of Salisbury, NC; brother, Bobby Clawson and companion Marjorie Emery, of Salisbury, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives from 9:00 to 9:45 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Faith. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 AM on Friday at Faith Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Stephen DeWalt. Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 27, at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 84, Faith, NC 28041 or , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at

Phyllis Ann Clawson Jones, 78, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center-Main in Charlotte, NC. She was born March 19, 1941 in Rowan County, NC to Marvin and Velva Hamilton Clawson. Mrs. Jones was a long time member of Faith Baptist Church in Faith. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Denson Wayne Jones. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Tina Jones Barringer and husband, David, of Gold Hill; son, Ricky Wayne Jones and girlfriend, Kim Hardiman, of Rockwell; grandchildren, Randy Lynn Jones and wife, Kathleen, Leslie JonesCorrell and husband, Wayne, Mitchell Wayne Barringer and wife, Adrienne, and Brandi Jones Mundy and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Kassidy Jones, Levi Jones, Rebekah Taylor, Samantha Trembley, Chloe Jones, Charlie Jones, Jeren Barringer, Emma Mundy, Hailey Mundy, Aavah Correll, and Athena Correll; sister, Faye Yount and husband Richard, of Salisbury, NC; brother, Bobby Clawson and companion Marjorie Emery, of Salisbury, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives from 9:00 to 9:45 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Faith. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 AM on Friday at Faith Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Stephen DeWalt. Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 27, at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 84, Faith, NC 28041 or , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.