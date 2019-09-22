Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Thompson. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM God's Church of Faith Funeral service 2:00 PM God's Church of Faith Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Phyllis Kay Upright Thompson, 77, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Monday, September 23, 2019, at God's Church of Faith. Rev. Jeff Upright will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 pm Monday at God's Church of Faith. Mrs. Thompson was born December 24, 1941 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Upright and Irene Rimer Upright. She was a member of God's Church of Faith. Phyllis enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Brown, Jean DeWitt and Barbara Crisco; and three brothers, Junior Upright, Shorty Upright and Rev. Kenneth Upright. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband, Bobby Ray Thompson; three daughters, Beverly Lynne Mozely and husband Mark of Mooresville, Cindy Poole and husband Tim of Lexington and Pamela Mishak and husband Wayne of Salisbury; four sisters, Mildred Lawing and husband Ronald of Kannapolis, Joyce Bowden and husband Sydney of Mooresville, Betty Morgan of Rockwell and Carolyn Bentley and husband Jim of Mooresville; one brother, Bud Upright and wife Peggy of Kannapolis; five grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to God's Church of Faith, 811 Elm Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

