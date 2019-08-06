Purcell A. Trexler, 94, of Spencer, NC went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Born February 6, 1925 in Spencer, NC to George and Jennie Trexler, Mr. Trexler graduated from Spencer School in 1943. He joined the Army in 1944. Stationed at Fort McClelland, he married his wife Ruth whom he married September 2, 1944. Mr. Trexler served in World War II in the 63 rd Infantry and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Judy; brothers, Clifford, G.H. Jr., Eugene and sisters, Serdell and Lois (Tootsie). He is survived by five children, Candace Nail (Chalmus) of Roanoke Rapids, NC; Mike Trexler (Myra) of Salisbury, NC; Steve Trexler (Carolyn Rabb) of Johnson City, TN; Rodger Trexler (Tiease) of Charlotte, NC; and Jerry Trexler (Myraline) of Salisbury, NC; two sisters, Edna Rose Morgan and Dollie Pinkston; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4-6 PM with Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Scott Faw. A private burial will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the of NC, 4819 Park Rd, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28209; , 1300 Baxter St, Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 or to a charity for the many soldiers of current and past wars. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Trexler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 6, 2019