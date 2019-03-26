Mr. Quantavious I-Keme Wilson, age 25, of 307 Deaton Street, Statesville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Boone-Carroll Funeral Home, 111 Railroad St., Cleveland, NC 27013, is assisting the Wilson family. Online condolences maybe made at www.boone-carrollfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 26, 2019