Rachael Daniel Cousino Weeks, 75, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis. Born July 28, 1944 in Rowan County she was the daughter of the late John Anderson Daniel and Geneva Mae Champ Daniel Mrs. Weeks was a cook and waitress at TA Truck Stop in Mocksville before retiring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Lynn Cousino on April 12, 1986; twin brother and sister, John Clyde “Ronnie” Daniel and Connie Daniel; sisters, Mary Lou Storey, Clydie Mae Athey and Henrietta Lefler and two infant sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rodney Todd Cousino, Sr. (Barb) of Turlock, CA, Eddie Arnold Cousino of Adrian, MI and Toma Shane Cousino of Salisbury; sisters, Irmajean McKenna of Martinsville, VA and Shirley Gordon (Jake) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Eddie Joseph Cousino, Rodney Todd Cousino, Jr. and Christal Burleson; and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday (Jan. 12) night at Summersett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Monday (Jan 13) at Summersett Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Snipes, officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Cemetery, Mocksville. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Weeks family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 10, 2020