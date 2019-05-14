Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Evans Peeler. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Rachel Evans Peeler, 90, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on October 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the Late Ethel McDaniel Evans and Percy E. Evans. Mrs. Peeler was a 1945 graduate of Boyden High School. She attended Salisbury Business College and later retired from the office of W.W. Blackman, DDS, where she worked as a receptionist. She was a member of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Peeler loved her church, serving as a teacher and superintendent of the Youth and Adult Department. She especially enjoyed working with children. She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, David, Charles, Jim and J.W.; sisters, Mary Frances Glover, Doris Boughn, Carol Dumer, Virginia Jenks and Brenda Calo. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 71 years, George Peeler; children, Barry Peeler of Salisbury, Phillip Peeler (Darlene) of Sunset Beach, Tony Peeler (Nancy) of Salisbury and Cindy P. Noell (Bill) of Salisbury; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 2:00-3:00 PM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Stallings Memorial Baptist Church Ryan Building, 817 S Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 3:00 PM Thursday at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Earl Pennell officiating. Burial will follow at City Memorial Park in Salisbury. Memorials may be made to Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Peeler family. Online condolences may be made at

