Rachel Sherrill Harper passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare of Salisbury. She was born July 2, 1922 in Concord, to the late Charlie Edgar Sherrill and Emma Patton Sherrill. She retired from Cannon Mills of Salisbury. She was a loving mother and grandmother and of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Burns Harper on June 26, 1980; sisters, Ruby Motley, Eula Safrit, Ollie Thompson and Vivian Serrentino; and brother, Paul Sherrill. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Tiny Bare and Margaret Troutman; daughters, Sandy Wilkerson and Carol Epperson (Porter); grandchildren, Dawn Shepherd (Brady), Jeff Epperson, Melanie Epperson and Tara Wilkerson; great-grandchildren, Terran Wilkerson, Skyla Doby (Josh) and Kyndhal Shepherd; and great-great-grandchildren, Makayla Wilkerson, Caysen Doby and Collins Doby. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Rev. Mike Robinson, of Landmark Church will officiate. Summersett Funeral Home of Salisbury is serving the Harper family. Online condolences may be made at www.summesettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 17, 2019