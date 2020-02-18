Rachel Irene Graham Terry, 102 of Salisbury, NC died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. Born December 18, 1917 in Salisbury she was the daughter of the late David Graham, Sr and Alma Mae Kerr Graham. Rachel was educated in the Salisbury City Schools and the Salisbury Business College. She worked with Carolina Tractor Company and then worked with Rowan Memorial Hospital for many years in the admissions office. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and the Salisbury Relief Circle. Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Tyson Terry, Jr. August 27, 1993 and one son Robert Graham Terry. She was also preceded by one brother David Graham, Jr. and one sister Mary Krider Lane. Surviving her is one son Samuel Tyson Terry of Maryland and a brother Thomas McKnight Graham of Gastonia and one sister, Helen G. Rusher of Salisbury. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Laura Green and Ryan Terry of Phoenix, Arizona and three great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 19, , 2020 at 11:00 in the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum . The services will be conducted by Rev. Margaret Almeida, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church and Chaplain Brenda Bynum, Trinity Oaks. Memorials to Second Presbyterian Church, 732 Lincolnton Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144 Online condolences can be made to www.summersettfuneral.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 18, 2020