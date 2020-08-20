1/1
Ralph J. Leonard
1930 - 2020
Mr. Ralph J. Leonard, 90, of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on January 9, 1930 in Rowan County to the late Willis Lawrence Leonard and Virginia Quillman Leonard. He retired from Bellsouth in 1987. He was an avid square dancer and enjoyed working on and restoring antique gasoline engines. He loved to travel. He and his wife traveled all across the United States and Canada. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Spry Leonard on March 21, 2010 and a daughter, Jean Leonard Whaley. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jon Rodney Leonard; daughters, Christine L. Kyles and her husband Roger and JoAnne L. Poplin all of Salisbury; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Service: A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday (August 23) at City Memorial Park with Rev. Dean Hunter officiating. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Leonard family. Online condolences may be made at www.sumersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
City Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
