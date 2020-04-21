Ralph Marcelle Graham, Sr., 86, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born in Rowan County on March 9, 1934, he was the son of the late Sarah Elliott Graham and Clarence Graham. Ralph worked at the NC Finishing Plant before retiring after 46 years of service. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Elmer, Charles, and John Graham; sisters, Ruth Moose and Pearl Grimes. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy Eller Graham, whom he married on July 11, 1953; sons, Wayne Graham (Melinda) of Salisbury, Marcelle Graham, Jr. (Deborah) of Salisbury; sisters-in-law, Jean Bringle of Salisbury, Martha Graham of Salisbury; grandchildren, Alisha Puckett (Tyler), Mallory Smith (Brian), Trevor Graham (Jordan), Parker Graham; great-grandchildren, Jackson Graham and pet dog, Sassi. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Trading Ford Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dale Kinley officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2300 Bringle Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146 or the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Graham family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2020