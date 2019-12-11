Ramona Starr Mathis Abernathy, 68, of Horn Lake, MS passed away on December 5, 2019.Mrs. Abernathy taught school for many years at A.L. Brown High School and was a longtime member of Longcrest Baptist Church in Memphis. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Donald. She leaves her son, Donald Abernathy of Horn Lake and one sister, Sybill Jacobs. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Landis Baptist Church. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 5 to 7 Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 11, 2019