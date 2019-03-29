Mrs. Ramona Ann Mills Wallace, 61, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Carolinas HealthCare System-NorthEast in Concord. Mrs. Wallace was born Nov. 6, 1957 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of Cole Mills and Joyce Overcash Walmer. Mrs. Wallace attended Bethel Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed her family, especially spending time with her grandson. Ramona was a friend to all, and enjoyed spending time with her animals. She loved working in her flowers, along with traveling and spending time in the mountains and at the beach. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Mills and Richard Mills; and one sister, Kathy Lamberth. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, David Wallace; a son, Joshua Wallace of Kannapolis; her step-mother, Cora Mills; three sisters, Diane, Debbie and Vickie; and a grandson, Adam Wallace. Service & Visitation: A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev Joe Harding will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Bethel Wesleyan Church, 4036 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Wallace. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2019