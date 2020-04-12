Ramona Darlene Burch Baker Boone, 91, of Spencer passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home. Born Oct. 15, 1928 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Burris Benjamin Burch and Elizabeth Mae Loomis Hoskins Burch. She was educated in the Spencer schools. Earlier in her life she worked at Krider's Café in Spencer and was a homemaker. Mrs. Boone was of the Baptist faith and was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church. Affectionately known as “Granny Boone” by the “Spencer Kids”, she was always willing to invite them into her home and feed them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Benjamin Baker, Sr.; her second husband, Arus Henry James Boone on Jan. 2, 1981; a son, Clyde Benjamin Baker, Jr. on Feb. 14, 2020; and her nine brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Aaron Henry James Boone and Bill Bodie Boone of the home; daughters, Sherri Elizabeth Boone of the home and Debra Boone McLaughlin and her partner, Ronnie Norris of Salisbury; Charlotte Davis of Salisbury and who was raised as a daughter in the home; daughter-in-law, Brenda Baker of Spencer; grandchildren, Heath Baker and Bonnie Harrell (Will) all of Salisbury, Cain Baker (Stephanie) of Mocksville, Chad Baker (Leah) of Granite Quarry, Zackery McLaughlin, Trista McLaughlin and Zebulon McLaughlin all of Spencer; nineteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Arrangements: A private family graveside service will be conducted at City Memorial Park with the Rev. Terry Smith, minister of Smith Grove Baptist Church officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Boone family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2020