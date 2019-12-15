Mrs. Ramona Louise Allen DeLong, 87, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Mrs. DeLong was born on July 22, 1932 to William and Ola Mae Allen in Salisbury. She attended Cleveland High School in Salisbury. Ramona has lived in Durham since 1951 with her family. She is preceded in death by both parents; her husband, John Guy DeLong; her daughter, Elaine Kelly; and her son, Stanley DeLong. She is survived by her sons, John and Guy DeLong; her sister, Martha Allen; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Services are being handled by Hudson Funeral Home in Durham, NC.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 15, 2019