Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randal Pinkston. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Arbor United Methodist Church 5545 Woodleaf Rd, Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Randal Lowder Pinkston, 84, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on December 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Maggie Lowder Pinkston and Bruce Franklin Pinkston, Sr. Randal attended Woodleaf School and was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed by Rowan Regional Medical Center as a painter for 18 years, and was self-employed as a painter. Randal was a member of Gay's Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved working in the ceramics business with his wife Dollie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie Trexler Pinkston; brothers, Dwight Pinkston, Bruce Franklin Pinkston, Jr., Carroll Pinkston, Clarence Pinkston and Sam Pinkston; sister, Betty Sealy and Beatrice Michael. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Randal Darrel Pinkston (Dawn) of Salisbury and Derek Brian Pinkston (Tammy) of Salisbury; daughter, Kelley Dawn Young (James) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Andrew Pinkston, Alex Pinkston, Dani Main, Marshall Pinkston, Michael Pinkston and Brooke Young; great-grandchild, Lukas Young Terry. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 PM Sunday, November 30, 2019 at The Arbor United Methodist Church, 5545 Woodleaf Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Service will follow at the church with Pastor Craig J. Sefa and Todd Roseman officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Rowan Memorial Park. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Pinkston family. Online condolences may be made at

Randal Lowder Pinkston, 84, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on December 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Maggie Lowder Pinkston and Bruce Franklin Pinkston, Sr. Randal attended Woodleaf School and was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed by Rowan Regional Medical Center as a painter for 18 years, and was self-employed as a painter. Randal was a member of Gay's Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved working in the ceramics business with his wife Dollie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie Trexler Pinkston; brothers, Dwight Pinkston, Bruce Franklin Pinkston, Jr., Carroll Pinkston, Clarence Pinkston and Sam Pinkston; sister, Betty Sealy and Beatrice Michael. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Randal Darrel Pinkston (Dawn) of Salisbury and Derek Brian Pinkston (Tammy) of Salisbury; daughter, Kelley Dawn Young (James) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Andrew Pinkston, Alex Pinkston, Dani Main, Marshall Pinkston, Michael Pinkston and Brooke Young; great-grandchild, Lukas Young Terry. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 PM Sunday, November 30, 2019 at The Arbor United Methodist Church, 5545 Woodleaf Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Service will follow at the church with Pastor Craig J. Sefa and Todd Roseman officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Rowan Memorial Park. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Pinkston family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close