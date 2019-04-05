Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Eston Brown. View Sign

Randall Eston Brown, 69, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a 15 year battle with Parkinson's Disease and a year battling cancer. He was born May 15, 1949, in Salisbury to the late Ralph and Iva Sills Brown. Mr. Brown was a 1967 graduate of East Rowan High School and later graduated from Pfeiffer University. Mr. Brown was a member of St. Luke's Reformed Church where he was a devoted member of the Disciples of Christ Sunday School Class, church council and choir, which he especially enjoyed. He was also a member of the Mensa Society and served in the Air National Guard. He more recently enjoyed working with the local Parkinson's Support Group. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Brown Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Huffman Brown, whom he married April 1, 1972. He is also survived by children, Kristi Samples and husband Chris, Courtney Cooper and husband David; and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Connor Samples and Maci and Maggie Cooper. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Fellowship Hall from 1:15-2:15 p.m. with the funeral at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Jon Schell and Dr. Johnny Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; St. Luke's Reformed Church, 1775 St. Luke's Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146; or Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Special thanks to the staff of Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for their special care. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at

Randall Eston Brown, 69, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a 15 year battle with Parkinson's Disease and a year battling cancer. He was born May 15, 1949, in Salisbury to the late Ralph and Iva Sills Brown. Mr. Brown was a 1967 graduate of East Rowan High School and later graduated from Pfeiffer University. Mr. Brown was a member of St. Luke's Reformed Church where he was a devoted member of the Disciples of Christ Sunday School Class, church council and choir, which he especially enjoyed. He was also a member of the Mensa Society and served in the Air National Guard. He more recently enjoyed working with the local Parkinson's Support Group. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Brown Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Huffman Brown, whom he married April 1, 1972. He is also survived by children, Kristi Samples and husband Chris, Courtney Cooper and husband David; and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Connor Samples and Maci and Maggie Cooper. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Fellowship Hall from 1:15-2:15 p.m. with the funeral at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Jon Schell and Dr. Johnny Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; St. Luke's Reformed Church, 1775 St. Luke's Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146; or Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Special thanks to the staff of Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for their special care. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close