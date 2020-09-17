Randy Alan Norris, 58, of Salisbury passed away to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020 due to a sudden illness. He was born on August 9, 1962 and the son of the late Walter Cluade Norris. Those left to cherish his memory are his Mom; Betty Sides, three sisters; Diane Daniels, Vickie Saine, Carolyn Overman, a son; Chris Norris, a fiance; Sharon Morris along with her family members that includes two daughters; Stephanie and Heather, two grandkids; Caden and Colt. Randy enjoyed spending time with the love of this life, Sharon, who was always by his side. He loved taking care of their two fur babies; Oliver and Gidget. He was a loving son dedicated to taking care of his mother. Also among his favorites were visiting the beach and spending time with the grandkids. Arrangements: A private visitation will be held for the family.



