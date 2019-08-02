Randy Charles Hawkins, 64, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Salisbury, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Accordius Health of Salisbury. He was born Oct. 14, 1954, in Rowan County to the late Wilbert Hawkins and the late Sadie Bell Woods Hawkins. Randy graduated from Salisbury High School and was formerly employed by Lyon Shaw and in landscaping. Randy was a life-long member of Mt. Calvary Holy Church In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers James “Buddy” Hawkins, James Henry Hawkins, Lester Hawkins and Sylvester Hawkins. Those left to cherish fond memories include two daughters, LaTarshia Grant of Charlotte and Ambria Hawkins of Salisbury; three grandchildren; one brother, Willie Ray Hawkins of Salisbury; six sisters, Wynolia H. Hunt (Irvin) of Washington, D.C., Rev. Renee H. McClain (Donald) of Hickory, Sadie Victoria H. Rice (Bishop Harvey), Rev. Dianne H. Sturdivant, Carolyn H. Blackwell and Wanda H. Gaither (Tyrest), all of Salisbury; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service & Visitation: Services will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Lilly's Chapel Church, 618 W. Thomas St., Salisbury with visitation from 3-4 p.m. and funeral services at 4 p.m. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Hawkins family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 2, 2019