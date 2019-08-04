Randy Dale Burton, 64, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence. Born June 18, 1955 in Iredell County, he was a son of the late Clyde L. Burton and Dorothy West Burton. He was a life long member of Westside Baptist Church. He loved to fish, hunt, work on lawn mowers, going to airshows, and he loved to eat fried chicken. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert Burton and a sister, Ann Robinson. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years, Melissa McCowan Burton; sons, John Wesley Burton (Michelle) of Woodleaf, Jason Burton (fiancée Ashley) of Cleveland, Aaron Burton (Kayla) of Statesville; daughter, Amanda B. Thomas (Bradley) of Woodleaf, brother, Kenneth Burton (Virginia) of Mocksville; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, August 5, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Pastor Joel Hiatt officiating. Burial will be in Cleveland City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2352, Salisbury, NC 28145. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Burton family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2019