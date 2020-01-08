Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Hudson. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 6:30 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Dale Hudson, 61, of Mooresville passed away at the Kate B Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem on January 6, 2020. He was born September 16, 1958 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Quinnin Edward Hudson and Betty Whitley Hudson Ranson. Randy had formerly worked at Cannon Mills and at UNC-Charlotte for many years until his health declined. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Randy loved his family. He also loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and riding horses. He and his friends loved going to Love Valley and riding. He also loved playing music and was a Civil War reenactor. He went to China Grove Free Will Baptist where he gave his heart to the Lord. Randy was a man of many talents and could fix anything for his friends. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Bill Poston and Rev. Zach Sizemore. His family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 PM prior at Whitley's. Randy is survived by his wife, Cherri Childers Hudson, children, Amanda Ross (John), Bryan Hudson (Ashly), grandchildren, Kaleb Fox, Jaden Broome, Logan Broome, Charlotte Hudson, Lily Hudson, sister, Rita Hudson Goins (Gary Auten) and nephew, Randall “Scott” Goins. Memorials may be made to the Kate B Reynolds Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be left at

Randy Dale Hudson, 61, of Mooresville passed away at the Kate B Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem on January 6, 2020. He was born September 16, 1958 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Quinnin Edward Hudson and Betty Whitley Hudson Ranson. Randy had formerly worked at Cannon Mills and at UNC-Charlotte for many years until his health declined. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Randy loved his family. He also loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and riding horses. He and his friends loved going to Love Valley and riding. He also loved playing music and was a Civil War reenactor. He went to China Grove Free Will Baptist where he gave his heart to the Lord. Randy was a man of many talents and could fix anything for his friends. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Bill Poston and Rev. Zach Sizemore. His family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 PM prior at Whitley's. Randy is survived by his wife, Cherri Childers Hudson, children, Amanda Ross (John), Bryan Hudson (Ashly), grandchildren, Kaleb Fox, Jaden Broome, Logan Broome, Charlotte Hudson, Lily Hudson, sister, Rita Hudson Goins (Gary Auten) and nephew, Randall “Scott” Goins. Memorials may be made to the Kate B Reynolds Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close