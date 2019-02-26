Rashard Jamal Phillips, 31, of Salisbury was born to Cassandra Alexander Colbert and Raymond Phillips in Guilford County on July 2, 1987 and departed his life on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at his home in Greensboro. He was a 2006 graduate of North Rowan High School and was employed as a Finance manager at Classic Dodge & Jeep. He leaves memories to his parents, Cassandra (Leroy) Colbert and Raymond (Princess) Phillips Sr.; brothers, Raymond (Tiffany) Phillips, Jr., Kemyatta Robbins and Dadrian Robbins; sisters, Rayven Phillips and Torie Booker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at 12 p.m. at the church at all other times at his mother's home. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Phillips family.
