Ray Allen Fesperman, of Gold Hill, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Genesis Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by brothers, Billy Fesperman, Oscar Fesperman and Irvin Fesperman; and sister, Margie Van Cannon and Edna Drye. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Hoffman Fesperman; their daughters, Robin Coley and husband Doug of Gold Hill, Melody Hartman and husband Randy of Gold Hill and Sue Kluttz and husband Allen of China Grove; sister, Frances (Polly) Bost of Rockwell; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Service: A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Restoration Church on Cannon Street in Rockwell.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 2, 2019
