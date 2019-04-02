Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Allen Fesperman. View Sign

Ray Allen Fesperman, of Gold Hill, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Genesis Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by brothers, Billy Fesperman, Oscar Fesperman and Irvin Fesperman; and sister, Margie Van Cannon and Edna Drye. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Hoffman Fesperman; their daughters, Robin Coley and husband Doug of Gold Hill, Melody Hartman and husband Randy of Gold Hill and Sue Kluttz and husband Allen of China Grove; sister, Frances (Polly) Bost of Rockwell; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Service: A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Restoration Church on Cannon Street in Rockwell.

