Ray Alton Wyatt
Ray Alton Wyatt, 91, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 18, 1929 in Salisbury to the late Ruth Beaver Wyatt and Curtis Baxter Wyatt and was a graduate of Boyden High School Class of 1948. Mr. Wyatt attended Catawba College before joining the U.S. Army. He worked for AT&T in Winston Salem for 35 years. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, reading and gadgets. He was very strong in his faith. Mr. Wyatt was a member of the Knights of Pythias and the Masons. He attended Pinedale Christian Church in Winston Salem and First Christian Church in Clemmons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Thomas Wyatt on November 23, 2016; son David Blaine Wyatt; and his sister, Jessie K. Kluttz. Surviving are his son, Eric Michael Wyatt of Rome, GA; sister-in-law Stephanie Speer (Donald), niece Katie Speer of Mocksville and a special and close friend Joyce Allen. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Oaks for their loving care of Mr. Wyatt. Service: A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 29th, at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Bob McCaskill. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wyatt family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
