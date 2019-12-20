Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray O'Ferrell. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Baptist Church China Grove , NC View Map Service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church China Grove , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Ray O'Ferrell age 82 of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Atrium Health – Main after a brief illness. Ray, as everyone knew him, was born on March 6, 1937 in Guilford County to the late Jesse O'Ferrell and Irma Ray O'Ferrell. His daughter, Betsy O'Ferrell, his grandson, Jesse Levi Cox and two brothers also preceded him in death. After graduation, Ray proudly served his country in the US Army. Prior to his becoming a minister, he spent time with his father as a beekeeper. He spent from 1968 to 2000 in the Ministry as a United Methodist pastor. Ray and Beth attended Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Ray was a kind and loving man who lived his life to serve the Lord and to help others. He never met a stranger and where there was a job to be done, he took the leadership role to get the task accomplished. He had a great love for the outdoors, loved gardening both flowers and vegetables, and was happiest chopping wood. Ray was an avid reader and was very well read on a wide variety of topics. He kept a “puzzle room” and always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress, completed it and started on the next. He had a tremendous love for his family and cherished every moment he spent with them. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Beth of the home; his son, David O'Ferrell (Kim) and daughters, Molly Shuffler, Paige Wellmon (Chris) and Amy Collins (Rusty). He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with his brother, Lawrence O'Ferrell. Family visitation for Rev. O'Ferrell will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church – China Grove with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00pm officiated by Rev. Steve Wilson and Rev. Jeff Insley. In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Ray with a memorial in his honor to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or the National MS Society at

