Mr. Ray Seamon Bost, age 87, a resident of Citidel Salisbury passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a valiant battle with Covid-19. He was born July 6, 1932 and was the tenth of twelve children born to the late George E. and Lina Seamon Bost. Ray was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Velma Peacock Bost in February 2019 along with his brothers, Earl, Lynn, Marvin, James, Robert Lee, Curtis and his sisters, Marie, Irene, Mildred and Lois. Ray was educated in Rowan County Schools and spent his first 52 years of his life in the China Grove area. He was a master carpenter by trade and by the love of his craft. His early career included employment with Wagoner Construction and Strange Construction in Salisbury. An accomplished finish carpenter, Ray's handiwork can be found throughout Rowan County. Some of the fruits of his labor can be found in most of the schools erected before 1972 and in many churches including First Presbyterian Church, where he not only did the beautiful interior finish work, but he also set the steeple. He retired from Frank Connor Construction where his last project completed was the Downtowner Hotel on McDowell Street. Following the loss of one eye to cancer and most of the vision in the other, he opened Bost Cabinet Shop in 1974 and operated the business until 1983 when a stroke claimed all but 5% of his remaining vision. A man of his word who not only believed God's Word, he experience His grace. He often shared the story of how God saved his soul and this miracle of how He saved his life from cancer and a stroke. He often opened conversations with strangers by saying, “let me tell you a little story”. Ray shared his knowledge and skills in carpentry by training well his son, Johnny and his grandsons – even his daughter can hammer and saw. He used those skills to provide for his family and to help countless others in need of his talents. At his wife, Velma's prodding, when his son wanted to play baseball and all the town had to offer was a broom sage field with no bathroom facilities, he got busy. He solicited donations of signs, lights, balls and equipment, and fencing for the field. Ray worked every evening and directed and led other parent volunteers to build the China Grove Little League field complete with concession stand and bathroom facilities. Ray was an avid gardener, keeping food on the table and sharing his bounty with others. He leaves a legacy of leading and providing well for his family. He leaves a legacy of faith, friendship and kindness. He also faced such tremendous adversity with the loss of his ability to continue his craft, and he reached deep and totally relied on his faith to get him through. He fought this diligently with all he had until the very end, with such strength and endurance, he never gave up. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Johnny (Barbara) and his daughter, Patsy White (Bob) both of Mt. Ulla. He also leaves behind his grandsons, Heath White (Heather) and their daughters, Olivia and Kaitie, Nick White (Elisha) and their daughter, Morgan; and Gage Graham (Nixa) and their son, Miles. His brother, Homer Bost also survives him. Service: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private Graveside Service on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Mt. Ulla officiated by Pastor Scott Swix. Memorial: Kindly remember Ray with memorials in his honor to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 11020 NC Highway 801, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125. The family wishes to express their gratitude to his doctors, nurses and caretakers at Citadel Healthcare and the doctors and nurses of NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center for all their care during his illness. Online condolences may be left for the family at

