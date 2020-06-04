Mr. Raymond Lee Bowers, age 73, of Lenoir passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. Born June 29, 1946 in Rowan County, Raymond was a son of the late Harold and Bernett Ester Bowers. Raymond loved guns and going deer hunting. What he will be most remembered for was his skill as a carpenter. One of the biggest things he did was build his own home by himself. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Pauline Jean Bowers; a brother, Jerry Bowers. Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Hodges (husband DeWayne); a sister, Patricia Holloman; his grandchildren, Amanda Kesler (husband Curtis), Taryn Morris and K-La Gilbeau (husband Adam); four great grandchildren, Lilly, Michael, Cheyanne and Roen; he is also survived by numerous other relatives and special friend, Alice McGrady. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services held at this time. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Bowers family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 4, 2020.