Raymond Bowers
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Raymond Lee Bowers, age 73, of Lenoir passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. Born June 29, 1946 in Rowan County, Raymond was a son of the late Harold and Bernett Ester Bowers. Raymond loved guns and going deer hunting. What he will be most remembered for was his skill as a carpenter. One of the biggest things he did was build his own home by himself. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Pauline Jean Bowers; a brother, Jerry Bowers. Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Hodges (husband DeWayne); a sister, Patricia Holloman; his grandchildren, Amanda Kesler (husband Curtis), Taryn Morris and K-La Gilbeau (husband Adam); four great grandchildren, Lilly, Michael, Cheyanne and Roen; he is also survived by numerous other relatives and special friend, Alice McGrady. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services held at this time. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Bowers family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD SE
Lenoir, NC 28645
(828) 754-7979
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved