Raymond Dale Elliott, 80, of Salisbury, NC passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 6, 1938 in Mecklenburg County, NC to the late Samuel Henry Elliott and Ruth Burleson Elliott. Raymond graduated from Boyden High School–Class of 1958 and joined the United States Navy. Stationed in California, he served as a Medical Corpsman with the Air Wing division of the Marine Corps for one year in Japan. Raymond retired from Fiber Industries after 30 years of service from 1968-1998. After retirement, he helped build Habitat for Humanity houses and traveled to Asheboro weekly to help winterize cabins at Mundo Vista. He also made several trips to Tarboro and Mississippi to help rebuild homes after hurricane disasters. A life-long member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury, he was a member of the Summa Pentenda Class. He enjoyed attending high school and Catawba football games and American Legion ball games. Those left to cherish are his wife of 34 years, Dee Ayscue Elliott; son, Todd Elliott (Pat) of Beaufort, SC; two daughters, Sonya Reuss (Donnie) of Asheville, NC and Katie F. Fowler (Brad) of Winston-Salem, NC. Raymond is further survived by his sister, Carolyn Link (Charles) of Asheboro and three granddaughters, Lauren Reuss, Austin and Jillian Fowler. The family will receive friends, Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM in the First Baptist Church Sanctuary, followed by the funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lance and Rev. Rod Kerr officiating. Burial will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd location. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund 223 N. Fulton Street Salisbury, NC 28144 or to Habitat for Humanity of Rowan County P.O. Box 3356 Salisbury, NC 28145-3356. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Sean Malone, Tracey, Karen and Tiffany, for their exception care and love shown to Raymond and his family during his illness. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Elliott family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 26, 2019