Dr. Raymond Louis Wyatt (RL, Ray), 94, passed away Thanksgiving morning November 26, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist medical Center. Born November 23rd in 1926 to Pleasant Lovelace Wyatt and Amanda Miller of Spencer, he was the second youngest of six brothers and sisters. He attended Mars Hill college and Wake Forest University, and went on to receive his PhD from the UNC Chapel Hill, specializing in botany. After working as an assistant professor at Chapel Hill, he began his life long career as a professor of biology at Wake Forest University, the same year the school moved to Winston Salem in 1956. He created a lasting plant taxonomy collection that botanists from all over would use as a reference. Known as a difficult, but fair, professor, he left a lasting impression on many students that still remember him. His popular field trips to the coast of NC to study Venus flytraps and other coastal plants were remembered by all. Upon retirement he and his wife, Ruth, fostered his love of travel. After her passing, he took many cruises all over the world, adding in each port to his collection of small jars that count over 75. RL is survived by his son Drew, his grandchildren Greyson, Sean, and Annice, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents PL and Amanda, his wife Ruth, first wife Irene, his sisters Zula (Richard), Louise (Coy, James), Evelyeen (Bill), Ruby (Jake), and brother Baxter (Katherine). Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Wake Forest Baptist hospital, and his longtime friend and caregiver David. Service: A private service in Spencer will be held at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Wake Forest University or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at affordablecremationswsnc.com