Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 Memorial service 3:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083

Raymond (Ray) Howard Troutman Jr., 61, of Kannapolis passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Davis Memorial Hospital in Statesville. Born July 26, 1958 to R. Howard Troutman and the late Myrtle Brawley Troutman, Ray was the kind of happy spirit that you always remember. He had many friends and family and loved them all. He was especially fond of anything to do with car racing, watching sports, ARC, Civitan, “Happy Face Club”, going to church & singing, Special Olympics, his many friends he met working as a sweeper for 12 years in Cannon Mills, his many friends at former St. David Lutheran Church and Mt. Moriah Ev. Lutheran Church, China Grove where he was a member, listening to music, working at the workshop, NC Start and all the many Group Home and RHA friends he has made over the years. He was so proud of his Special Olympics medals and his RCCC diploma he earned patiently this year. He is survived by his father, R. Howard Troutman Sr., Sisters: Rickie T. Walker, Sylvia T. Graham (Terry), Anna T. Jones (David), and Nieces/Nephews: Sammy Walker, Shelley McAnulty (Randy), Kimberley McCauley (Hank), Dee Cox (Jeff), Kevin Graham, Gillon Jones (Leila), John Jones (Bethany); Great Nieces: Bethany Christy (Robert), Summer McAnulty, Walker McAnulty, Zachary Walker, Elijah Walker, Kaylen McCauley, Wren McCauley, Elsie Jones, Emilie Jones, Adelaide Jones, and Georgia Jones. Many of his loved ones have passed on before him and will be there to welcome him home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. The memorial service led by Ray's nephew, Rev. Gillon Jones will follow in the Chapel there at 3:00 pm. The Burial will be at Carolina Memorial following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to RHA: RHA Kannapolis 195 Ervin Woods Drive Kannapolis, NC, 28081 2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

