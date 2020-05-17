Reatha Chapman Earnhardt, 74, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born June 7, 1945, in Stanly County to the late Elijah James Chapman and Minnie Biggers Chapman. Mrs. Earnhardt was a graduate of South Stanly High School. She was a waitress, cook, and caterer at The Derrick Truck Stop. Mrs. Earnhardt was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. She loved crafting, including sewing and crocheting, reading, and going to the beach. Mrs. Earnhardt was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer Ray Earnhardt and brother, James Barry Chapman. Mrs. Earnhardt is survived by her children, Donna Kay Earnhardt of Mooresville, Recheal Denise Earnhardt of Mt. Ulla, James Richard Earnhardt and wife, Chrystal Black Earnhardt, of Salisbury, and Mark Everette Earnhardt and wife, Kristan Diane Earnhardt, of Woodleaf; six grandchildren, Emberly Eudy, Marcus Anthony Eudy, Jennifer Nicole Paxton, Meagan Kay Earnhardt, Terran Jameson Earnhardt, Jakob Elijah Earnhardt; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Judy Kluttz and Bonnie Keasler. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, services for Mrs. Earnhardt will be private. Interment: Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 or Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9400 Gold Hill Road, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.