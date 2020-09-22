Reather Jane Dennis Patterson, 86, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center. She was born January 14, 1934 in Rowan County to the late William Carl Dennis and Lille Irene Peacock Dennis. Mrs. Patterson was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School. She worked for Stanback Company for 30 years in line production. Mrs. Patterson was a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and loved her cats and all animals. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her sister, LaVerne Shoaf and brother, Elmer Dennis. Surviving are her daughters, Karen Rainwater and husband Howard of China Grove and Terrie Kinley and husband James of Salisbury; sister, Coleen Simerson of Homestead, FL; granddaughter, Amanda LaPrade and husband Michael of Stokesdale; and great-grandchildren: Hannah, Aiden and Payton. Service: A private graveside service will be held for the family at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 701 Lafayette Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Patterson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.