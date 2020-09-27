1/1
Rebecca Anne Foster
1964 - 2020
Rebecca Anne Foster, 56, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born January 23, 1964 in Salisbury, Rebecca was the daughter of the late Charles and Marie Waller Foster. She spent her career working 22 years at Dillards Warehouse and over 25 years at Krispy Kreme. Rebecca loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Family members left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Anna Foster of Woodleaf; son, Adam Foster (Jessica) of Salisbury; sisters, Jean Marie Hudspeth of Salisbury, Angie Justice (Kirk) of Rutherfordton, and Michelle Calloway of Virginia; brother, Charlie Foster of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Julius and Isabella Guevara and Zack, Harmony and Neveah Foster; and special nieces and nephews. Service: A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Monday, (September 28) at Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Paul Crisco officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 28, Woodleaf, NC 27054. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Foster family. Online condolence may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
