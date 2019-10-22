Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Becky Starnes. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Southside Baptist Church Mooresville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca “Becky” Deal Starnes, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 21, 1941 in Mooresville, NC, to the late Timothy and Maggie Pope Deal. Mrs. Starnes was in the food service for over 30 years; retiring from Mooresville Graded School District cafeteria services. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville for 77 years. Mrs. Starnes loved life and lived each day to its fullest. Her family came first and was a servant to the Lord. She loved working in her flower garden and enjoyed cooking meals for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Deal; and step- daughter, Tonya Wilkes. She is survived by her husband, George Starnes; children, Kim Childers (David), Jeffrey Crews, Paige Clayton (fiancé, Johnny Carpenter); step-daughter, Michelle Klingensmith (Howard); sister-in-law, Becky Deal; grandchildren, Dayna Rietman (Jeremy), Curtis Crews (fiancée, Amanda), Shannon Westmoreland (Shane), Jeremy West (fiancée, Regina), Dillon West (Heather); step-grandchildren, Garrett, Joshua, Kelley, Heath; and great grandchildren, Destiny, Kathryn, Macynn, Peyton, and Bryce. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin- Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday at Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville. Burial will follow the service at Willow Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Starnes family. Condolences may be made to the family at

