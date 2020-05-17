Rebecca Elizabeth Sang passed into the love of God on May 13, 2020. Born to Cynthia Reed in San Antonio, TX on July 12, 1994, Rebecca was adopted by Kathy and Barry Sang of Salisbury in the same year. She was home-schooled, and took several college courses. Rebecca earned a degree in esthiology science from the Aveda Institute in Charlotte, enabling her to pursue her heart's interest as a licensed esthetician. Rebecca brought great joy to her parents who deeply mourn her loss. She is survived by her parents, Barry and Kathy Sang, and two delightful children, Maddax Hartsell and Syana Johnson. Service: A private service celebrating her life will be held. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, gifts in Rebecca's memory may be made to the Levine Children's Hospital at Atrium Health Foundation, Attn: LCH, 208 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 or to the First Presbyterian Church, 308 W. Fisher St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Sang family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.