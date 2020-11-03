1/1
Rebecca Houston Becky Edwards
Bear Poplar, NC - Rebecca (Becky) Houston Edwards, 68, of Bear Poplar passed away October 30, 2020 at the Gordon's Hospice House in Statesville, NC. Born December 24, 1951, in Salisbury, NC. She was the daughter of the late Oni and Mabel G. Houston. She worked at Draymore, MAN Bus, and 19 years at Freightliner in the office. She was also the church Secretary at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, as well as a lifelong member of the church. She was preceded in death by a brother, James (Jimmy) M. Houston, brother in law, Bruce Mowery, and sister in law, Leslie S. Houston. She was survived by her husband, Ronnie Edwards, children, Bryan (Amy) Edwards, Julie Edwards(Clint), grandchildren, Chase Hovis, Callee and Gunner Edwards, brother, Preston Houston, and sisters, Louise Cashion, Neely Mowery and Peggy (Barry) Curlee, and 2 nieces and 1 nephew. Graveside Service will be at 11 am on Thursday November 5, 2020, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery at 11020 NC HWY 801. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the St. Luke's Lutheran Church building fund or cemetery fund. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is serving the Edwards Family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
