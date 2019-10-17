Rebecca Louise Kepley-Lee, 55, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence. Born in Rowan County on October 23, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Mary Louise Graham Kepley and J.T. Kepley. Rebecca retired from the Rowan County School System in 2017, where she served as the Principal of Cleveland Elementary School. She was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Rebecca loved her children, the beach, her friends and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Scott Dewey Lee, Jr., whom she married on June 10, 2000; twin sons, Mason Scott Lee and Benjamin Todd Lee; daughter, Katelyn Olivia Lee; brothers, Teddy Kepley, Darrell Kepley and Jeffrey Kepley (Susan), all of Salisbury, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Service: 3:00 PM Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church with Pastor Carroll Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 4401 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28147. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 4401 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28147 and/or the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Lee family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 17, 2019