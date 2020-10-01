1/1
Rev. Rebecca Shores Barger, 80, of Salisbury, fought a good fight and won the victory as she made her way home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center. Born June 4, 1940 in Rowan County to the late Charles Thomas Shores, Sr. & Alma Curlee Shores. She was a graduate of Boyden High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Counseling and Education from Calvary Theological Seminary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billie “Bill” Roscoe Barger; daughter, Bonnie Peacock Graham; and grandson, Aaron Rogers. Those left to cherish her memory; daughter, Amy Peacock Kirkman (Robert) of Rockwell, NC; son, David Peacock (Beryl) of Lithia Springs, GA; step-son, Bill Barger (Dale) of Rockwell, NC; step-daughter, Debi Sidelinker (Terry) Wellington, FL; brothers, C.T. Shores, Jr. (Diane) of Cornelius, NC; David Shores (Sheila) of Heath Springs, SC; Jonathan Shores (Susan) of Salisbury, NC; grandchildren, Jesse Gunn (Charlie); Laura Smith (Jeremy); Gina Jenkins (Daniel); Heather Kirkman (Josh); Noelle Coutellier (Julien); Tiffany Adams (Sam); Heidi Schiliro (Dave); Bethany Tucker (Phillip); Joshua Barger (Birdie); Jacob Barger; 6 nephews; and 20 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Christian Worship Center P.O. Box 999, Rockwell, NC 28138. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehab and the I.C.U. Staff at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Barger family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

