Rebecca Washam “Becky” Moore, 79, of China Grove, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born April 25, 1941, in Salisbury to the late Marshall Floyd Washam and Helen Blume Washam. Mrs. Moore was a 1959 graduate of China Grove High School and later North State Business College. She retired from Rowan Salisbury School System after 10 years as a bus driver for special needs children. Mrs. Moore was a member of First Baptist Church of Rockwell where she was active with the Senior Saints, hand bell choir, and her Ladies Sunday School Class. She loved sewing, cross stitching, watching birds, cooking and canning. Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband Donald T. Moore, whom she married November 19, 1960; son, Marshall Moore and wife, Tamra, of Salisbury; daughter, Annette Moore Freeze and husband, Randy, of Salisbury; sisters, Kay Washam Brunner of Laurys Station, PA and Marsha Washam and husband, John Correll, of China Grove; and brother, Thomas B. Washam and wife, Joy, of Pine Hall. Arrangements: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 1:00 pm-1:45 pm at First Baptist Church of Rockwell The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at the church with Rev. Matthew Laughter and Dr. Benny Vickrey officiating. Burial will take place at First Baptist Church of Rockwell. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rockwell, P.O. 756, Rockwell, NC 28138 or Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Moore family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.