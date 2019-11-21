Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Regina Lowman Rogers has been welcomed home by her savior on November 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband Donald Rogers, sons Scott Rogers and wife Sarah, Nicholas Rogers and wife Holly, grandsons Donnie and Joel Rogers, mother Peggy Deal and husband Glenn, father Sam Lowman and wife Susan, brothers Marty Lowman and wife Toni, Phil Lowman and wife Talitha, Tommy Lowman and wife Christine, sister Margie Downum and husband Craig, seven nieces, four nephews and many other friends and family. Regina graduated from Salisbury Business College and Pfeiffer College with Bachelor degree's in both Sociology and Criminal Justice. Regina spent most of her working years as a Secretary for Organ Lutheran Church and later as the Client Services Director at the Pregnancy Support Center. Regina was passionate about serving the Lord in her church and community. Her beautiful writing, words of encouragement, kind smile and loving embraces will be sorely missed by all who knew her. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, November 22, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the Northgate Church, 1255 W Ridge Rd, Salisbury with Pastor Ken Koontz and Rev. Mark Loman, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Rogers family. Online condolences may be made at

Regina Lowman Rogers has been welcomed home by her savior on November 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband Donald Rogers, sons Scott Rogers and wife Sarah, Nicholas Rogers and wife Holly, grandsons Donnie and Joel Rogers, mother Peggy Deal and husband Glenn, father Sam Lowman and wife Susan, brothers Marty Lowman and wife Toni, Phil Lowman and wife Talitha, Tommy Lowman and wife Christine, sister Margie Downum and husband Craig, seven nieces, four nephews and many other friends and family. Regina graduated from Salisbury Business College and Pfeiffer College with Bachelor degree's in both Sociology and Criminal Justice. Regina spent most of her working years as a Secretary for Organ Lutheran Church and later as the Client Services Director at the Pregnancy Support Center. Regina was passionate about serving the Lord in her church and community. Her beautiful writing, words of encouragement, kind smile and loving embraces will be sorely missed by all who knew her. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, November 22, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the Northgate Church, 1255 W Ridge Rd, Salisbury with Pastor Ken Koontz and Rev. Mark Loman, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Rogers family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close