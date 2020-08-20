Relina Jane Humphrey Call Daniel passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Jane was born July 10, 1938, in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was the daughter of the late Relina and Coy Humphrey, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Call and HC Daniel; a son, Larry Call; and a brother, William “Bill” Humphrey. Mrs. Daniel retired from Vita Craft having served as administrator. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Mrs. Daniel also enjoyed gardening, relaxing at the beach, spending time and making memories with her family. Left to cherish her memory is her son and devoted caregiver for eight years, Jeffrey Call (Renee); five grandchildren, Jasmine Horne (Ryan) of Houston, Texas, Gray Call of Salisbury, Hollie Diaz (Mike) of Advance, Haley Kyles (Matt) of Allendale, Michigan, Bryson Call of Charlotte; and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Goodman of Clover, SC; brother, Coy “Bud” Humphrey of Grapevine, TX; daughter-in-law, Sheila Call, several nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Carole Hopkins. Arrangements: There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Salisbury, NC, with Pastor Mike Shoaf officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, P.O. Box 84, Faith, NC 28041 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Daniel/Call family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
