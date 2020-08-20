1/1
Relina Jane Humphrey Call Daniel
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Relina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Relina Jane Humphrey Call Daniel passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Jane was born July 10, 1938, in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was the daughter of the late Relina and Coy Humphrey, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Call and HC Daniel; a son, Larry Call; and a brother, William “Bill” Humphrey. Mrs. Daniel retired from Vita Craft having served as administrator. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Mrs. Daniel also enjoyed gardening, relaxing at the beach, spending time and making memories with her family. Left to cherish her memory is her son and devoted caregiver for eight years, Jeffrey Call (Renee); five grandchildren, Jasmine Horne (Ryan) of Houston, Texas, Gray Call of Salisbury, Hollie Diaz (Mike) of Advance, Haley Kyles (Matt) of Allendale, Michigan, Bryson Call of Charlotte; and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Goodman of Clover, SC; brother, Coy “Bud” Humphrey of Grapevine, TX; daughter-in-law, Sheila Call, several nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Carole Hopkins. Arrangements: There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Salisbury, NC, with Pastor Mike Shoaf officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, P.O. Box 84, Faith, NC 28041 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Daniel/Call family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved