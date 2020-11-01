Remona Donail Cline, 84, of Cleveland passed away Sunday Oct 4, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center from Covid-19. Mrs. Cline was born in Cabarrus County on July 15, 1936, to the late Esther Roxie Jones and John Q. Jones Sr. In addition to her parents preceded in death was her brother Ronald Lee Jones and sister Bonnie Bell Jones Smith. Donail worked as a Hairdresser until she retired. Donail loved her flowers, her passion was crafts sewing, enjoying time with family, friends and grandchildren. Donail was married to Cecil for 63 years, who preceded her in death Sept. 14, 2020. They were married Aug 10, 1957. Donail attended Odell and Cleveland Schools. She was a lifetime member of Lebanon Lutheran Church, where she served on the Women's group, alter guild and church council. Donail is survived by two daughters, Darlene Connor (Don Connor) of Salisbury and Connie Duke (David Duke) of Salisbury; three granddaughters, Kristen Collins of Wilmington, Leah Marie Welborn (Cody Welborn) of Arvada, CO. and Brittney Connor Savarda (Alex Savarda) of Charlotte;step-granddaughter Carol Duke Young (Cy); step-grandson, James Addison Duke; step-great grandchildren, Raegan and Eli grandchildren to David Duke. Donail leaves behind her sister Amanda Cline (Alton) of Salisbury, brothers, John Q. Jones of Kannapolis and Joe Jones (Patty) of Cleveland. Service: Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1200 Thompson Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013 with Pastor Elizabeth Fisher officiating. The family asks that all attendees wear face masks and practice social distancing. A graveside burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lebanon Lutheran Church. 1200 Thompson Road, Cleveland, NC 27103. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Cline family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
