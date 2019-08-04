The life of Rene John Krier II (John), who died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 was celebrated with military honors at the Beaufort, S.C. National Cemetery on Aug. 2, 2019. John is survived by his son, Rene John Krier III of Parker, Colo.; his daughter, Lynn Marie Krier Lyne of Southlake, Texas; and his best friend of 22 years, Margo Woods Carter of Statesville. John is also survived by and blessed with six grandchildren, Vivian, Caroline, Lilly Cate, Helene, Renn and Allie. John received his graduate degree from the University of Montana in Forestry Management and was a helicopter pilot during Vietnam. John was an avid hunter, enjoyed cooking and was a well-respected hunt test trial judge. His Labrador retriever dogs were an everyday part of his life training them in obedience, agility, therapy, hunting and showing them. One of John's many attributes was his kind and pleasant disposition, his smile and his never-ending sense of humor. He was a great man and will be greatly missed. Memorials: Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the ( ) in memory of Rene John Krier II.

