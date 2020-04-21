Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee Shaver Wright. View Sign Service Information Stanly Funeral Home 1835 Badin Rd Albemarle , NC 28001 (704)-982-8134 Send Flowers Obituary

Renee Shaver Wright, 65, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at Forrest Oaks Healthcare Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was born April 19, 1955 in Stanly County and was the daughter of the late Herbert Wade Shaver, Sr. and Louise Donahue Shaver. She was a branch manager with Resolve Staffing and Man Power. Renee was a member of the Albemarle First Lutheran Church and she loved singing in the church choir and playing the piano. She loved her dogs. Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband Richard Allen Wright, Sr. She is survived by three stepsons, Richard Wright, Jr., Christopher Wright and Jeffrey Wright all of Charlotte, a stepdaughter Kellie Wright Beaver of Troutman, brother Brian Shaver of Albemarle, two sisters Paula Hays and husband Jim of Nashville, TN and Bridget Pickett and husband Terry of Badin, a special friend Guy Watkins of Lexington and a large number of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother Herbert Wade Shaver, Jr. and a sister Wanda Shaver Nash. A special thanks to Woodhaven Assisted Living and Forrest Oaks Healthcare Center for their excellent care of Renee. Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Wright family.

Renee Shaver Wright, 65, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at Forrest Oaks Healthcare Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was born April 19, 1955 in Stanly County and was the daughter of the late Herbert Wade Shaver, Sr. and Louise Donahue Shaver. She was a branch manager with Resolve Staffing and Man Power. Renee was a member of the Albemarle First Lutheran Church and she loved singing in the church choir and playing the piano. She loved her dogs. Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband Richard Allen Wright, Sr. She is survived by three stepsons, Richard Wright, Jr., Christopher Wright and Jeffrey Wright all of Charlotte, a stepdaughter Kellie Wright Beaver of Troutman, brother Brian Shaver of Albemarle, two sisters Paula Hays and husband Jim of Nashville, TN and Bridget Pickett and husband Terry of Badin, a special friend Guy Watkins of Lexington and a large number of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother Herbert Wade Shaver, Jr. and a sister Wanda Shaver Nash. A special thanks to Woodhaven Assisted Living and Forrest Oaks Healthcare Center for their excellent care of Renee. Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Wright family. Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close