Reuben Jacob “Jake” Riley, age 40, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence. Jake was born September 8, 1980 in Rowan County the son of the late Thalia Josephine Little. He was a graduate of Salisbury High School and attended college. He worked for Alexander Ham Company and at Richard's Barbeque. He was devoted to his partner of many years Amanda and was a very devoted father. Jake enjoyed working in the yard and taking trips to the mountains. Jake was loved deeply by his friends and extended family. Those left to cherish his memories are his partner Amanda Solomon Conte; children Carson Riley, Mason Riley, Hailey Conte, Hannah Conte and Layla Kesler. Service: A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM Friday (Nov. 13) at Summersett Funeral Home. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to service. Due to the Covid 19 virus the service will be held outdoors with social distancing and masks recommended. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Riley family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
